EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Basu trying to develop a two hero script for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor might team up on a visual effect heavy subject, which is currently being developed by Aamir Khan Productions. We also revealed that the prep and previsualization work is in progress of this mega budget two hero film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the film might be directed by Anurag Basu.

“Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualized by AKP aka. Aamir Khan Production, its Basu, who has come on board to weave a screenplay with the inhouse team of actors. The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment, in-fact, the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output,” revealed a source close to the development.

Aamir and Ranbir are clear of the expectations that the audience would have from the project and hence, they are in no hurry to commence work on this film. A good amount of time will be spent on the writing process, following which, the enter project will get into the extensive previsualisation stage. “It’s a high on VFX project, and hence an extremely risky preposition. Being the perfectionist that Aamir is, he wants to have a visual blueprint of what the film would look like. If everything falls in the right place, the film will take off sometime next year. Right now, it’s in a very very nascent stage, with the two actors agreeing in principle on the idea of coming together on one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles,” the source added.

Anurag has worked with Ranbir on films like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, whereas the director has been a self-confessed Aamir Khan fan for decades now. In the past, there have been some reports too about the two exploring a probable collaboration. While the yet untitled ambitious project is just in the pre production stage, we hear Aamir’s next is going to be the official remake of Spanish Film, Campeons, with RS Prasanna as the director. It is expected to kick off in the last quarter of 2022, post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11.

Ranbir on the other hand is presently juggling between the shoots of Luv Ranjan’s next and Animal. He is also in advanced talks to play Lord Rama in Ramayana alongside Hrithik Roshan as Raavaan, however, much like the Aamir Khan film, even this one is a prep heavy subject that’s at-least an year away from going on floors. Ramayana will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and prolonged pre-production on the film will begin once the filmmaker wraps up Bawaal fronted by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

