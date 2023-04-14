EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Ranveer Singh and Shankar will start filming for their next

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Ranveer Singh and Shankar are collaborating for a pan India cinematic project, which will be a screen adaptation of the iconic novel, Velpari. We had also informed that this three part film series will feature actors from across the nation playing pivotal roles, and the project is touted as the biggest one till date for both Shankar and Ranveer Singh. Pinkvilla now has another interesting update on this much awaited Jayantilal Gada backed movie. We have heard that this yet untitled project is set to roll from early 2024.

“The initial plan was to start filming from this year, however, both Shankar and Ranveer want to complete their prior commitments first before they dive into this mammoth project. They want to focus completely on this one once they start filming, and are super excited about it. Shankar is in the process of developing the final script, while Ranveer will also start prepping for it close to the shooting date. So the filming will now begin next year, and it will be shot on large sets as well as at extravagant real life locations,” informs a source close to the development.

Ranveer Singh and Shankar’s other projects

Meanwhile, Shankar was in Taipei recently shooting for Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. He also has Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. They recently shot for the film’s last schedule in Kashmir, and the movie is now scheduled to release on July 28, 2023. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Ranveer also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Shaakuntalam Review: Samantha's act makes this love story an affair to remember; Has both hits and misses