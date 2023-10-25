EXCLUSIVE: ‘I would always root for Ranveer Singh’: Karan Johar on casting for his biopic

In July 2023, Karan Johar’s seventh directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi hit the big screen and proved to be a successful venture. The film won appreciation from the critics for being a modern family drama with Indian Emotions. It also marked the 25th year special film for Karan. Soon after the release, Karan Johar attended the Pinkvilla Masterclass to celebrate his two-decade-long legacy as a director.

"Ranveer Singh is a chameleon," says Karan Johar

Through the conversation, he interacted with the fans and addressed all their questions. A fan asked Karan about the actor who can fit the bill for his biopic. Without even blinking his eyes, Karan said, “Ranveer Singh. He is a chameleon. He does a great imitation of myself, and I have seen that on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Even on Koffee with Karan, he mimicked everyone to perfection. He can transform into anything.”

Karan added, “If and when this biopic is made, I would always root for Ranveer Singh to play the lead.” The ace filmmaker also opened up about the ‘Dola Re Dola’ sequence from his last directorial, which was widely appreciated by the cine-goers. “That was a special moment for me. Both the actors put in so much work because neither of them are trained kathak dancer. It took them two months of non-stop workshops to ace the sequence. I am glad that it got them the applause,” Karan said.

Watch this full conversation below as Karan Johar opened up about casting SRK and Kajol again in a feature film and also a probable collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. He also addressed the issues he has with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Watch full conversation with Karan Johar here.

