EXCLUSIVE: Irrfan’s The Song of Scorpions ready for release; Anup Singh says ‘Delay is because of pandemic’

It’s been a year since Irrfan Khan left us, however the actor continues to live in our hearts and memories. In a career spanning over three decades, Irrfan left an everlasting impression on many of his friends and colleagues, and director Anup Singh is no different. They had worked together on the 2013 film Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost and later on The Song of Scorpions. Talking about Irrfan, Anup says, “I think the reason deep down all of us who are living the loss of Irrfan with such personal desolation is the awareness that he never tried to manipulate us, his audience.”

The filmmaker further adds, “We could see in his performance a search. The emotion emerged from him as a suggestion, a hint. It was an evocation, never something handed over to us as complete. He never gave us a familiar, ready-made emotion. His suggesting, rather than showing the emotions of his characters expresses his trust in us. He allows us to imagine deep within ourselves and find and complete the emotion in our blood rather than simply in our eyes.”

Anup states this is the reason why we feel Irrfan’s loss so poignantly - that binds him so deeply and emotionally to us. “With Irrfan, we, the audience, become co-artists, seeking with him the possibilities of what it means to be a human being. He opens us to ourselves. He enlarges us. There are very few other actors who have the artistry to achieve this or even the courage to attempt it,” Anup points out.

Their film, The Song of Scorpions, had made its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August, 2017. However it’s yet to be released in India. "As for the film being shown to Indian audiences, it’s already with Indian distributors and ready for release, but the delay is because of the pandemic,” informs Anup.

