EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde off to Leh Ladakh to shoot for a Bhaijaan song – Details

On Sunday evening, Salman Khan was spotted at an airport in Mumbai to board a private charter for a film shoot. The actor was accompanied by his co-star Pooja Hegde. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo is off to Leh Ladakh to shoot for a romantic number of this upcoming December 2022 release, Bhaijaan. According to sources, the two will be shooting at some virgin locations of Leh Ladakh for this love ballad.

“Salman is among those who prefers to shoot at exotic locations of India over the international locations, as he believes that India has landscape like no other country. He has often preferred to shoot up in the North, wherein the shoot landscape varies from a barren land to snow clad mountains and the exotic jungles. When the team was on a look out for a location to shoot a romantic number of Bhaijaan, the actor came up with the suggestion of shooting in Ladakh,” revealed a source close to the development.

Salman and Pooja will be shooting at multiple spots in Leh and Ladakh for the next 4 days, before calling it a wrap on this mini schedule. “Right after calling it a wrap on this song, the Bhaijaan team shifts the base in Mumbai. They will be shooting some key sequences and action blocks of the film in Mumbai over the next 2 months and call it a film wrap by the end of October,” the source informed, adding further that Bhaijaan is on track for a December 30, 2022 release. Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu, who play key roles in Bhaijaan, will also be a part of the schedule in Mumbai.

It's directed by Farhad Samji, with music composed by multiple composers, including DSP, Honey Singh and Ravi Basrur, who is also doing the background score of this action-packed entertainer. The team has already shot for 2 songs of the film in Hyderabad, which includes a grand celebratory number featuring Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja and Ram Charan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

