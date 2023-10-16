EXCLUSIVE: 'Thought I was going to have a cardiac arrest', Karan Johar recalls stress before release of RRKPK

Karan Johar is a prolific filmmaker who has directed some of India's most loved films. He has had a cent percent track record when it comes to the success of his films with the very recent one being Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a film that managed to gross over Rs 330 crores at the worldwide box office. The maverick director graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass, where he recalled his glorious film journey that spans over 25 years and a host of other things. He also answered about how confident he felt about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani prior to release, and when he knew that he had a winner in hands.

Karan Johar Discloses How Stressed He Was Prior To The Release Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar, in an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad, was asked about whether he was stressed prior to the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He answered saying, "I was very stressed. I thought I was going to have a cardiac arrest. The week before and the days following that; I don't think anyone; anyone who knows me closely will know that. By stressed, I mean physically, like my body was shivering and shaking. I was like; I felt I really seeked validation with this film. I mean it was a 7 year gap and a 3 year tough time. You know, with the trolling, the anxiety had built. There was a lot of negativity that surrounded me personally, as well as the industry. It wasn't easy for me or my mum. It was a tough time for us as a family where we had to combat; I don't feel like I should put so much focus on success in general. But this time I felt I didn't need the success as much as I needed validation that I am still a relevant filmmaker that can talk to an audience today."

Karan Johar Shares When He Knew That Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Resonated With The Audiences

Karan Johar then narrated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's theatrical journey with everyone and shared when he knew that it was yet another successful film from the office of Dharma. The filmmaker said, "On Friday, on Saturday, I don't think I have ever received this kind of love. Filmmakers, actors were calling me. Audiences were reaching out to me from everywhere. People were telling me that they are going back to watch the film. I have never felt so respected as a filmmaker. I have always had this, not angst, but the feeling that yaar, I don't think they take me as seriously as they should. But I felt like serious filmmakers were calling me. Serious actors were messaging me. You know, really revered and respected actors were like, 'This is great. Make more like this. This had the best messaging, yet entertaining'. By Monday, I was like, 'Ok, I think we are kind of walking home. We'll get there but I think we can celebrate it from now onwards'. So it was on Monday that I took my first breath and it felt so good, I can't tell you."

Karan Johar Future Projects

For those who don't know, Karan Johar is now preparing for his next release which is set to be an action film. It will be the director's first film in the action space. He also wishes to revive Takht in the near future, a film that he couldn't make earlier due to Covid-19 constraints.

