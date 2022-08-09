EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan quips that trolls don’t affect her, calls fee hike personal thing

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved and top actresses in Bollywood. She has been the talk of the town ever since her film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan was announced. And now this film is finally about to release. Both the stars have not left any stones unturned to promote the film and have been interacting with the media extensively. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Bebo opened up about trolls and her fee hike.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on trolls

When asked if trolls on social media affect her or not, Kareena Kapoor Khan replied, “trolls don’t affect me coz that I don’t follow them and I am a very positive person. Anybody who knows me will know that I am always in a good mood and never in a bad mood you know with my fans and my paparazzi. I am a very easygoing person. So I think they don’t know me, so you know they just want to comment and that’s fine.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on fee hike

Reacting to the news of her fee hike, Kareena Kapoor Khan replied, “I don’t think anyone should have any issues with that and firstly no one knows what anybody charges. Figures are all floating in the air and you know no one is even bothered to clarify which is fine because it is such a private matter, it is such a personal thing. I don’t think anyone should know. I might want to do it only for free ya! Who cares and like how does it affect anybody? That’s my love for cinema, my love, my passion for my work, it's all up to my choice.”

Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

