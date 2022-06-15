EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani excited about working with Shankar in RC 15; Reveals how she zeroes in on the scripts

Kiara Advani has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu opened to decent reviews and now she is looking forward to the release of JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Anil Kapoor on June 24. This isn’t all. The actress has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Govinda Naam Mera and Shankar’s RC 15 with Ram Charan. During her recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kiara got candid about working with Shankar and was all praises for the filmmaker.

Kiara said, “About Shankar Sir’s film, just the experience of working with him, I feel really really blessed that I have gotten this experience because he’s such a….. I mean he’s the most amazing director. I have never met someone more passionate than him. I feel like he lives for his films and you just see that in every frame and every shot. He is the calmest, most hard-working, he’s just amazing”. Furthermore, the Shershaah actress also spilled beans about how she zeroes in on the scripts to work on and said that it is a very instinctive process.

“I try to first listen to a script as an audience like ‘Will I go to the theatre to watch this film?’ If I am an audience to watch that film then I would want to be a part of that film. Of course, there’s a bucket list of directors I want to work with, it’s very important what my character is in the film, is it challenging me, is it exciting me, what is it adding to the story? But important I feel is the content and the script and if I feel it’s a film that I would really want to go and watch then I want to be a part of it,” Kiara had asserted.

Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo and RC 15, Kiara will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar which will be releasing later this year.

Also Read: Kiara Advani marks 8 years in Bollywood, celebrates with fans virtually: Have a lifetime of entertaining left