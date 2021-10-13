EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani on possibility of another collaboration with Shahid Kapoor: ‘We have spoken about it’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh had a successful run at the box office, and Kiara Advani considers the film as a game changer for her. “It definitely was. It was career changing in many ways, and it was this massive love that we had received. I remember everywhere we went, even when I went to promote Good Newwz, we went to a college and there were like about thousands of students. The moment I walked up on stage, they all started chanting ‘Preeti’ (her character’s name in Kabir Singh),” recalls Kiara.

She further adds, “I was like… this is amazing, but this is so scary because I had never experienced that, and it was scary in a really good way. It was beautiful. It was definitely the film that kind of connected me to the audience, and that just brought me closer to the audience. They felt like they knew me, or there was this little relatability factor with which they connected with me.”

Any chance of another collaboration with Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor? “Maybe, we also hope so. Hopefully soon, maybe, who knows? We would love to,” the actress informs. However, is there any conversation of a possible collaboration happening? “Conversations keep happening in general, but a really good script has to come. So let’s see, of course I want to, and I am sure he does as well. We have spoken about it. But hoping to, yea, we would love to collaborate on something super soon,” Kiara signs off.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

