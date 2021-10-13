EXCLUSIVE: Akhil Akkineni on Most Eligible Bachelor and why his next few films won’t be love stories

Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor will release this Friday. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor said that they had set out to make a film about love, and the issues of married life, but they will talk about it in an entertaining way. “Anyone who comes to the theatre and watches our film, we want them to go with their spirits lifted, and with a smile on their face. I really think that is the need of the hour at this moment,” states Akhil.

He was offered Most Eligible Bachelor two years ago. “Mr Allu Aravind had called me and I said, ‘Sir, another love story, oh God. Am I in the mood for another love story or not?’. But he said it's a very fresh one, just hear it out and I said of course. There was more than a love story to it. We are not dealing with issues just between a boy and a girl, my director has beautifully brought out what most people face in their real life, real life issues in a married couple’s life, and he has beautifully given you a few solutions to them. Hopefully people can take those solutions back home, but importantly he has told all these solutions in a very humorous and a pleasant way,” informs the actor.

Akhil says that in his case the lover boy image has been following him. “That also comes with the legacy of my family. Lot of love stories my family has done. Honestly I have taken a conscious decision that after this film, I am breaking that pattern. The next few films are not going to be love stories. I am very openly talking about that for the first time actually. And these decisions have come not because I am bored of love stories, or I don’t like them. But it's the very question that you have asked me, as an actor I don’t want to be stereotyped. I promise you one thing, when you see the Most Eligible Bachelor, I will not have done the same thing that I have done last. It's very different from what I have done before, and I have removed myself from the character completely. We have done a very honest film, is what I really believe,” says Akhil.

He further adds, “Having said that, I am breaking my pattern, and I am not doing a love story for a while. I am excited to move forward as an actor, and try to present myself in new ways, and after Most Eligible Bachelor, Agent (his next film) is that first step.”

