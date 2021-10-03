EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to wrap up Jug Jugg Jeeyo in November, right away begins Ram Charan & Shankar's next

Kiara Advani is on a roll with over half a dozen films under her kitty. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Mr. Lele, and straight away jumped into the final schedule of Raj Mehta’s social dramedy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with . “She started shooting last week and this marathon schedule will go on till mid-November, before calling it a film wrap. The team will be shooting in Mumbai in this schedule,” revealed a source close to the development.

The production, also featuring Anil Kapoor and is gearing up for a 2022 release in the cinema halls. “Kiara jumps from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Shankar’s ambitious political drama right from mid-November. Even this would be a marathon schedule and her character has some powerful traits acting as a catalyst in Ram Charan’s journey,” the source added.

The shoot for Shankar’s film is expected to go on till March 2022 at multiple locations across the country. Buzz is, Ram Charan plays a double role in the film, that of a son and father. It’s said to be an edge of the seat political drama. The aforementioned films aside, Kiara also has the yet untitled Sajid Nadiadwala production under her kitty. It’s a love story helmed by Sameer Vidwans and pairs her alongside Kartik Aaryan yet again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After the Ram Charan and Shankar film, Kiara is also a part of Shankar’s next with in lead. It’s said to be the official remake of Aparichit, revolving around the concept of split personality.

There is a strong buzz in the media about her coming on board Kortala Siva’s next film with Jr. NTR, however, one still awaits an official confirmation on the same. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kiara Advani.

