EXCLUSIVE: Sachin Jigar on board guest composers for Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s Mr Lele

Updated on Sep 23, 2021 02:30 AM IST  |  43.8K
   
Pinkvilla recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has come on board for a special dance number in the Shashank Khaitan directed Mr. Lele, which features Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead. And now, we have learnt that the team has got the duo of Sachin Jigar on board as guest composers and their song will be shot over the weekend at Mehboob studio in Mumbai.

“Sachin Jigar usually prefer taking up the job of composers only when it’s for the complete album. However, as an exception to their rule, they decided to come board as guest composers of Mr. Lele, as the director, Shashank was mighty impressed with this particular composition. The director had multiple meetings with the duo and finally the collaboration fell in place,” revealed a source close to the development. 

The song will be picturized on Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, however, we still await clarity if it’s the same song in which Ranbir makes an appearance. “The prep work has begun and the makers have put up a massive set to can this particular song. The entire team is excited to shoot this foot tapping number,” the source added. In Mr. Lele, Vicky plays a guy caught between his suspicious wife (Bhumi) and colleague (Kiara). While the working title is currently Mr Lele, it may be changed and is being kept under wraps for now. 

Apart from Mr. Lele, the other projects of Dharma in the pipeline include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo, director Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Mr. Lele is looking to release sometime in 2022. 

Vicky’s upcoming projects include Sardar Udham Singh, Ashwatthama and Sam Manekshaw among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusives on Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Mr. Lele.

