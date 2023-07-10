EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon goes house hunting in Mumbai, is looking for a bigger space

Kriti Sanon is on a roll. Recently, Pinkvilla was the first to report that the Mimi actress is turning producer, and her first production titled Do Patti will be headlined by her and Kajol. While making the official announcement, Sanon had stated that she loves every aspect of filmmaking, and always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch her heart. While so much is happening in the professional space, Kriti also has some interesting developments on the personal front. Pinkvilla has learnt that Kriti Sanon is presently house hunting, and is looking for a bigger space.

“Kriti has actively started to look at some properties in Mumbai, as she intends to own a larger space. She has seen some properties in Bandra, however, she is open to other key locations in the city as well. She should zero in on one asset soon,” informs a source in the know. Kriti is presently staying at a rented apartment in Andheri.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in director Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also has Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath’s with Tiger Shroff and an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in her kitty. Interestingly, Do Patti also reunites the actress with her Dilwale co-star Kajol after eight years. While talking about the film, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress had shared that Do Patti is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.

