EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon on being scared of failures initially in her career; 'I was damn slow and that's when...'

We have just entered the second quarter of 2024 and Kriti Sanon has already made a huge mark with two highly successful films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. The actress is enjoying the high time of her career and says that 2024 will count as a 'very special' year in her career.

While speaking at the recent episode of Pinkvilla Masterclass, Kriti talked about being scared of failures initially her career and doing fewer films because of it. The star also opened up about her latest films TBMAUJ and Crew.

Kriti Sanon on being scared of failures at the beginning of her career

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon talked about doing fewer films in the first 7 years of her career because of the fear of failure. "In the first 7 years of my career, I had 8 releases. I was damn slow. And that's when I was like 'Wake up, Hello!, Why are you being this choosy and this particular and doing one film a year? you can't be like that.' So I think you slowly realize you are a little scared, what if it doesn't work what if your choice is not right so you try and be extra careful, and then you slowly realize that not every film that you hear is at 100% when you hear it, sometimes it's at 70, but it can become 100. So then I was like I should just start doing more films doing more work and that's why you saw many more releases after that."

"At that point I was like I am being too slow, I am being too choosy and maybe I should not be so scared, let go a little, take a risk it's fine, it's okay if the film doesn't do well. You do it for the right reason and also in my head I was like I don't want to limit myself to a genre. I want to do different genres, you know I want to explore. I don't want to ever let people say that 'acha ye Kriti Sanon ki filmen to aisi hi hoti hain. I don't want to do that. I want to surprise you everytime. So it was a conscious decision to work more and also do more variety of work.

Kriti Sanon on two TBMAUJ and Crew turning out to be commercially successful films

Talking about her feelings on getting success with her both films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew this year, the actress said, "That's a very special feeling. I think it's a first for me. Obviously, these are two very special films and I love the fact that both have some sort of comedy in it and comedy is a genre that I personally love and I like that audiences are going to the theaters, in large numbers giving so much love to these two films. So 2024 will definitely be extremely special in my career span.

Kriti Sanon on the work front

After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti will be next seen in Do Patti alongside Kajol. The actresses are reuniting with this film 8 years after Dilwale. The teaser for the upcoming Netflix film was released last month, and it promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with some exciting performances. It's the first thriller of Kriti's career and also marks her debut as a producer.

