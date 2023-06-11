EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s film shoot deets revealed; Latter shares update

Pinkvilla earlier had exclusively written about Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s maiden collaboration, and we had also mentioned about the Bloody Daddy actor playing a double role in this upcoming comedy. While a lot of speculative reports are doing the rounds about the project’s shooting schedule, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director shares an update on this much awaited project. Anees Bazmee shares that presently he is penning the movie.

“At present I am writing, and as soon as I finish that we will start the film. Though we are looking at July-August to begin. I am just waiting to comeple my writing, a lot of it is finished already. You know, it's creative work and you can’t really put a timeline to it,” informs Anees Bazmee. The film is reportedly being backed by Dil Raju.

Shahid Kapoor confirms film with Anees Bazmee

In a conversation with Pinkvilla in February, Shahid Kapoor too had confirmed his collaboration with Anees Bazmee. He had said that they are definitely going to collaborate, as he and the filmmaker have been talking about it for a while. “He is developing some stuff and once it’s ready, we will announce the film. One should let the things marinate and he also has the maturity to understand that. I am sure we will do something together, in-fact, we are in the process of putting this film together,” stated the Kabir Singh actor. Meanwhile, reportedly Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the leading lady in this untitled comic caper.

Furthermore, Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar released recently, and he will next be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan’s film, which also co-stars Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee’s last directorial was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, it was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

