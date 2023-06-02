EXCLUSIVE: Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi to tie the knot on June 11; Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan on guest list

It’s the official wedding season in Bollywood, and we aren’t complaining. After KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in January this year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in the following month in Rajasthan, while Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are gearing up for their big day after getting engaged last month in Delhi. Pinkvilla has heard of another couple who will be tying the knot soon. We have learnt that filmmaker Madhu Mantena and writer-yoga instructor Ira Trivedi are getting married this month.

We spoke to Vaibhav Singvi, who is the official photographer for Madhu and Ira’s special day. He informs that the mehendi event is scheduled for June 10 at the soon-to-wed couple’s Bandra residence, and the wedding is happening on June 11 at a fiver-star property. “When I spoke to them for the first time, they said they want to go the subtle yet classy way as they want to keep things minimalistic, and celebrate the day with their loved ones. Of course, there are big celebrities on their guest list, including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun but for them they are like family,” shares the founder of Movie’ing Moments.

For the function on June 10, he has planned the frames keeping the aesthetics of their Bandra villa in mind. “For their couple shoot, we will stick to the natural vibe of the house, which is very earthy and classic. Madhu and Ira are more inclined towards candid shots that showcase their bond, so we have planned some amazing portraits keeping their equation in mind,” says Vaibhav, adding that for the pictures Madhu wanted to collaborate with someone who is culturally rooted and understands the event. “We have been covering weddings for many years now, so we understand the emotions, the feelings, and the rituals. We are genuinely very excited to be a part of their big day.”

Prep details

Vaibhav Singvi has already begun the recce of the venues. “Since we know about their outfits, its colours, the look and feel of the venues, we are scouting for frames where we can grab some memorable and timeless images for them. In fact, we are also doing a wedding video with them, for which we are interviewing the couple, their family and friends too. I hope they like it,” he concludes.

