EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘naughty person’ and reveals why she loved doing Ghagra from YJHD

Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood legend, has mesmerized audiences with both her dance moves and acting over the years, delivering numerous hits alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. One of her memorable appearances was in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where she dazzled in the special track Ghagra with Ranbir Kapoor. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri fondly reminisced about working with Ranbir, calling him a ‘naughty person’ but also acknowledging his quieter side.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit shared her experience of shooting the Ghagra song with Ranbir Kapoor, saying, “I really love doing this song, Ghagra. It was so much fun working with Ranbir Kapoor. He's such a naughty person, but you never know. He's very quiet.”

The actress also shared her excitement about performing the Ghagra song, calling it an amazing experience. She praised the song’s composition and the way it was shot and said, “I really had fun doing the song because, first of all, the song was fab. The way it was picturized and it was amazing. It comes at a point in the movie where it took everybody by surprise.”

Watch the full interview below!

Madhuri humorously reflected on her iconic song choices, saying, “I said, choli pe hogaya, aab ghagra pe karte hai. (Song on Choli is done; now let's make a song on ghagra). And then I did Dupatta Mera also for The Fame Game. So, dupatta is done.”

Advertisement

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is considered one of the most beloved Bollywood films of all time. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Dharma Productions, it features a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Farooq Shaikh.

The film delves deeply into the complexities of friendships, highlighting two distinct dynamics. The first is the bond between Bunny and Aditi, which teaches that, despite their differences, true friends always stay connected. The second focuses on Bunny and Avi, illustrating how neglect and indifference in friendships can lead to emotional distance.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit reveals real reason behind asking Shah Rukh Khan to do Dil To Pagal Hai after Koyla and we absolutely get it