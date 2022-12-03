EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Prasad reveals why Mahesh Babu is the BEST choice for SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure

Vijayendra Prasad is among the most celebrated writers of Indian cinema, having delivered films like RRR, Bahubali, Eega, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and many more. His next is a jungle adventure directed by his son, SS Rajamouli , with Mahesh Babu in lead. When asked about what the fans can expect from this globe-trotting collaboration, Prasad says, “Mahesh Babu is a very intense actor. If you see his action scenes, he is very intense and that’s a very good thing for any writer.”

Explaining his statement, he adds, “It doesn’t take too much time for a writer to bring the angst from his character. He can switch gears with ease in no time. No, it makes everyone’s job easy.” Opening up about the genre of SS Rajamouli’s next, Vijayendra Prasad shares, “For a long time, my son wanted to do a forest adventure, but he never got the chance. Now, he felt that Mahesh is the best choice for forest adventure and that’s how we started writing.”

Prasad promises a big screen experience with the film and insists that the team is planning to shoot all across the globe. “The adventure unfolds in a way that takes the character to several countries,” he keeps it short. When asked about the shoot schedule, he answers, “We are planning to take it on floors by May/June next year.”

Vijayendra Prasad & Spectacles

With several blockbusters under his kitty, the Indian film industry is expecting nothing short of a spectacle from Vijayendra Prasad. “People come to me expecting a spectacle,” he smiles, quick to add, “Sometime back, I used to write the small stories, but they are now stagnant, nobody touches them. Producers tell me, there are many writers for small stories, we want a spectacle from you.”

We met Prasad for an exclusive conversation at the 53rd IFFI in Goa, wherein he hosted a master class for aspiring students of cinema and filmmaking.