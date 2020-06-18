EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai Police demands contract copies from YRF with Sushant Singh Rajput; Question his manager & PR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant’s case and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that they have written to Yash Raj Films asking for copies of the contract with the late actor.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide sent shockwaves across Bollywood in the past week and now, as the Mumbai Police begin investigations, several people close to the actor have been questioned. From Mukesh Chhabra to Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, all have been summoned by the police to record their statement in the matter of the Kedarnath actor’s death. Amid this, fans of Sushant have been calling out names of several filmmakers and celebs in Bollywood for allegedly meddling with Sushant’s career. As per reports, the Police are investigating the matter. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that in Sushant’s case, the Mumbai Police has written to Yash Raj Films demanding copies of the contract with the actor.

Our sources have revealed that the Police are investigating Sushant’s suicide and hence, for the same, have written to YRF asking for copies of the contract with him. Not just this, our sources also revealed that Sushant’s manager, Shruti Modi, who worked with him on Chhichhore has also been questioned by the Mumbai Police. Not just her, even the PR, Radhika Nihalani has been probed. As per our sources, when asked about Sushant, Shruti told the police that he was a different kind of person. She also informed the police of the various projects that Sushant was about to start.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai Police to summon all those in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput in the last 10 days

On being probed, Sushant’s manager Shruti revealed that the actor was all set to start several projects that were outside films. She mentioned that Sushant was all set to start Vivid Range Realistic Virtual that was a virtual games company. Not just this, Shruti revealed to the Police that the actor was also working on a Social service project, Nation For World. As per our sources, Sushant’s manager shared with the police about other interesting projects of the actor, and that included Genius and Dropout. They were programmes that he was planning to make. Our sources also revealed that Rhea Chakraborty’s statement is being currently recorded and will be ending soon.

With this, several pieces of information have been provided by Sushant’s manager to the police. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and his sudden demise left everyone close to him in a state of grief. Recently, Sanjay Nirupam alleged that Sushant had signed seven films post Chhichhore but lost all of them in the past 6 months and questioned his demise. Even Sushant’s fans have been demanding justice for him on social media.

COMMENT: We tried to reach Yash Raj Films for comment on the Mumbai Police’s request for copies of contract with Sushant. We will update the story, once we receive their comment.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×