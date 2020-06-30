EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai police interrogates Sanjana Sanghi about her rumoured tiff with Sushant Singh Rajput

As Mumbai police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they have interrogated his co-star Sanjana Sanghi in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has been one of the most heartbreaking incidents of the year, has left several answered. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. It was reported that the 34 year old actor had committed suicide, however, the Mumbai police didn’t recover any suicide letter from the residence. And while the cops have been investigating the case, they have been interrogating people associated with Sushant find the truth behind his drastic step.

As per our exclusive sources, the Mumbai police has sent Sushant’s mobile and laptop for forensic. Besides, the chemical analysis report of the late actor’s body part is also awaited in the case as of now. Meanwhile, Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi was also called by the cops to interrogate in the case. To note, Sanjana happens to be Sushant’s co-star in his last movie Dil Bechara. She was also papped at the police station while she was making her way to record her statement. And now our sources have revealed that the cops have quizzed the newcomer if there was a misunderstanding between them while shooting for Dil Bechara. However, Sanjana had clarified there was no problem between her and Sushant and also emphasised that the reports of their tiff were mere rumours.

The cops are also probing the angle of professional rivalry in the case and have interrogated around 28 people till now including YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma. This isn’t all. Sushant’s chartered accountant was also questioned to inquire if any illegal financial transaction was carried out from his account.

