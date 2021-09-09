EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari on her debut film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and her love for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Palak Tiwari’s debut film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will release soon, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla the actress spoke about her admiration for Kareena Kapoor Khan. “I think Kareena Kapoor has been an icon for everyone. When you see her and her career graph you are just like ‘wow’. Who doesn’t want that? But at the same time, I think only she can do what she does, because there is only one her. So I think I understood that much earlier on. I mean I never really wanted to emulate her particular career graph, because I think there is only one her and only she can pull that off. But of course she has been like an icon for everybody and that is irrefutable,” states Palak.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a horror film, which is quite an unusual genre to begin her film career with. When asked about the same, here’s what the debutante had to say. “It is, and I think that was the reason why I wanted to do it. Because I realised, and obviously I will be very transparent, especially in this particular phase of the industry so many new people are coming in, and everyone’s preferred choice of a debut would be a romcom, or something that is presenting them in a beautiful light,” says Palak.

She further adds, “Of course I wanted that initially as well, but when Rosie came to me I just felt like it was so fitting, because you know it felt different and like I was challenging myself. I thought to myself, I have a whole career to do what I always wanted to do. But just to start on a note that’s very unfamiliar to me that felt like a good challenge.”

