EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari opens up on nepotism: ‘In TV yes, but in movies my mom doesn’t have those connections’

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the horror film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the debutante opened up about her film, and on nepotism too. “Apart from the reasons that people list, I feel like not just for me, but for every other person that’s considered to be like a nepotism kid, even for them I think it’s a privilege just knowing your parents so personally - people that are so idealised by so many others. That I feel is such a privilege,” says Palak.

Further talking about privilege, Palak adds, “Knowing this person’s moral ethic, their work ethics, and just knowing that about them I feel is such a privilege. Because that’s one thing only I have and nobody else has. Also yes from a career point of view, definitely. You cannot sit here and lie about that.” However, Palak states that she has not had that privilege. “Because like I said, in TV yes but in movies my mom doesn’t have those connections. I do have the recognition more than I deserve at this point, but I think it pretty much ends there in my context,” says Palak.

The actress further elaborates on the subject. “What I have always felt about nepotism, I believe that if you have as an actor the capability to come up with a director, a great production team and create this synergy that people love, that goes beyond where you come from, and goes beyond who your dad or mom is. They don’t care. So many great actors that we have, have been outsiders. Akshay (Kumar) Sir was an outsider, people have not sat here and said that I like him more because he is an outsider. They like him because they like him. If your work speaks volumes, it will always speak volumes, and you cannot deny that,” says Palak.

Meanwhile, what’s next in the pipeline after Rosie: The Saffron Chapter? “So I am looking at some scripts, and I have liked some as well. But I am going to wait for the people that do the announcing,” she states.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari on what she idolises about Shweta Tiwari; Talks about equation with her father Raja