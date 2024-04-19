EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra wants to be spokesperson of ‘talented actors’; says 'I'm very bad at PR' as she talks about losing out on work

Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. She received love for her role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of Amar Singh Chamkila in the biographical film. Amidst all the rave reviews, the actress sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and had a chat over losing out opportunities, not attending parties, and how she sucks at her PR game.

In the interview, Parineeti also expressed her wish to become a spokesperson for all the talented actors who are sitting at home and also admitted to choosing bad films earlier.

Parineeti Chopra discusses PR game and losing out work opportunities

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra was asked if she ever felt dejection in and outside the industry. She said, "I feel that I have much more potential than the position that I hold in the industry right now. I feel that I can do much more, give much more but my problem is that my PR game sucks, I'm very bad at PR. I'm very bad at having those relationships with the right people and I'm very bad at making those calls, going to lunches and dinners and parties and creating those situations."

The actress further continued that because of not attending parties, she believes that she has suffered losing out on certain work opportunities and added, "Sometimes work opportunities are created at these gatherings. I'm not saying that if you don't go party, you won't get work. I hope people don't see it as black and white. I feel that I am that person who believes I'll do good in films and keep getting good works but that is not the case. There's a lot more that happens, this big PR game that you have to play which I am very bad at."

Parineeti Chopra wants to be spokesperson for talented actors who are sitting at home

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress hoped that after Imtiaz Ali's film, she would get more work and the scenario would change. She wants directors to reach her out to, despite not seeing her in the pap videos, parties, and red carpets every day.

"I admit that I'm bad at that but I hope that my opportunities don't suffer because of that. Because of that, I say that maybe I don't get the due that I believe that I deserve but I truly want to be the spokesperson for this entire group of talented actors who are sitting at home and want to say 'Listen please do reach out to us, give us opportunities that we want, give us the work we want, we are the same actor. Honestly, I hope that people don't judge me by a few choices that I made. They were bad choices. I am learning and hope that they give me opportunities again," she concluded.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic on the life of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, Diljit plays the titular role while Parineeti portrays the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

