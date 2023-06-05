EXCLUSIVE: Post Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a big action-drama, in talks with a superstar

Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India, having helmed projects like Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan, Salman and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai, and the Saif Ali Khan led Tandav, among others. Now, even as Ali gears up for the release of Bloody Daddy headlined by Shahid Kapoor, and simultaneously works on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pinkvilla has heard of another massive project that the acclaimed director is working on.

We have heard that post Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali Abbas Zafar will direct a hugely mounted action-drama, and is already in talks with a big superstar for the same. “While details of the lead actor are still under wraps, Ali has already begun writing the script and plans to mount this on a massive scale. He wants to make this the biggest action film of all times, featuring some never-seen-before stunts and action sequences. After the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, this will be Ali’s next project and he will dive straight into this one,” informs a source close to the development.

Bloody Daddy

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Diana Penty starrer Bloody Daddy releases on June 9. Recently at the trailer launch, while speaking about the action in the film, Ali had shared, “With Shahid, one thing which was never a problem was the action. He has a great understanding of movement and dance. Action is all about rhythm. The action unit was like wow, he has such a great process of understanding. 99% of the action in the film is real and he has done it all.”

