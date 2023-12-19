EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
Much like Salaar, the premise and canvas of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very big, says Prithviraj Sukumaran in an interview to promote Salaar. Detailed Report
Pinkvilla recently reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing a Robotic Scientist dealing in Artificial Intelligence and Drones in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor plays the anti-hero to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in this action thriller and is said to be one of the key highlights facing the two protagonists. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for promotions of Salaar, Prithviraj gave some updates on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a huge canvas film,' says Prithviraj Sukumaran
“I think, the people will be surprised on seeing the world of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the first teaser, which drops very soon. A lot in the audience are thinking of it as a comedy and that’s because of the title, but it’s a massive movie – it’s a huge canvas film. Of course, there is humor too, but much like Salaar, the premise and canvas is very big,” Prithviraj informs.
The actor describes his anti-hero turn as a role to die for and raves about director Ali Abbas Zafar. “It’s a role to die for. Ali is a very good filmmaker; he is a fantastic storyteller. Much like Prashanth, I have a very good equation with Ali and I am looking forward to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” he exults. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to hit the big screen during the Eid 2024 weekend and the first teaser will be out during the Republic Day period.
Talking of Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor in an exclusive interview with us shared his thoughts on Salaar, which he feels is a brilliant commercial film. The actor also opened up on the experience of working with Prabhas and gave us updates on L2 with Mohanlal. He went ahead to discuss why he always prioritizes scripts over money.
Watch the full video interview with Prithviraj Sukumaran here.
