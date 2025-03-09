EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra recalls actress’ brave reaction after director insisted on private narration; 'Aap meri maa ke saamne...'

Priyanka Choopra’s mother Madhu Chopra recently reflected on the initial phase of her daughter’s career. She also recalled an incident where a director insisted on giving a private narration to the actress.

While speaking exclusively with us, Madhu Chopra was asked if she ever faced a difficult situation in the industry pertaining to her daughter, Priyanka Chopra. In her response, she shared, “maine kabhi difficult situation face nahi kiya, vo khud hi decision le leti thi (I never faced a difficult situation. She used to decide by herself)."

She then remembered an anecdote, "Kahin pe ek baar hua tha ke narration mein ‘aap mummy ko bahar baithne do hum aapko dena chahte hain alag se’ to usne kaha ‘jo narration aap meri maa ke saamne nahi kar sakte, aap samajhte hain main film kar lungi? Nahi karungi’ (Once a director said you let your mother sit outside, and we’ll give you the narration alone. She said, ‘The narration which you can’t give in front of my mother, you think I’ll do. I’ll not).’

"She walked out. She was always very decisive, never feared losing a film, and there was always a plan B in her head also. She carved her path and walked on it," she further added.

During the conversation, Chopra also admitted that she would accompany her daughter to the sets in the initial phase of her career because it was important. "Shuru dinon mein main to bilkul daayan ke jaise baithiti thi darwaani si [In the beginning I would sit like a scary witch]," she admitted with a laugh.

Chopra explained her decision,"Chhoti bachi thi, ek dum protective environment mein nikli thi aur hum log toh bahar ke log hain jo suni jaante hain ki (She was very young and came out from a protective environment, and we were outsiders. Whatever we heard we would believe) this is not a good place to be...to be very careful ...vo hamari to ek lauti to bilkul chance nai lena tha (she was our only daughter so we couldn’t take a chance)."

"Apne precious cheez ka protection aap khud hi kar sakte hain kisi aur santri ko bitha do nahin karega (Only you can protect your precious thing)...secretary, assistants, agents nobody can take care of your valuable thing like a parent can ...mere liye vahi tha (It was that for me)."