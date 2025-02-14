Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti loves music just like her parents; here’s an UNSEEN PIC for proof

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie is the most adorable star kid. Her cuteness often takes over the internet in endearing pictures shared by their family members. Most recently, the global singing sensation wished his father, Kevin Jonas, with an unseen picture that showcases little one's love for music.

On February 14, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram stories and posted an adorable picture of his father, Kevin Jonas. In the picture, the little one is sitting on his grandfather’s lap while he plays piano, and the little one observes him with a pie in her hand. Extending the warm wishes, Nick wrote alongside, "Happy birthday @papakjonas, we love you so much."

The photo not only exudes pure affection and purity captured in the click but also feels safe to say that the Jonas family seems to inculcate music in the little one already.

Malti Marie’s unseen picture

A few hours back, Priyanka Chopra being a doting daughter-in-law posted an adorable photo of the birthday boy embracing Indian culture. In the photo, he is seen donning traditional attire from Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding while he poses with his hand on his chest hands.

The post accompanied the caption, "Celebrating you and your big 60 today. Keep shining brighter than ever. Lots of love, always."

Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra got married to actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Nick Jonas’ parents, Kevin Jonas and mother Denise Jonas. In addition to this, Parineeti Chopra, her parents, and her husband Raghav Chadha, Mannara Chopra among others were seen arriving to be a part of the family occasion.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs including Rekha, and Anusha Dandekar also arrived to bless the newlyweds. Several pictures and videos surfaced on the internet that featured the Desi Girl immersed in the wedding festivities wholeheartedly.

On the professional front, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the actress is currently busy working on her South project with SS Rajamouli alongside Mahesh Babu. An insider shared with us that the upcoming film will be shot until the end of 2026 and is expected to be the big theatrical release in 2027.