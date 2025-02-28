Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra reveals actress 'cut ties' with only one man she dated; 'The relationship was irreparable...'

Priyanka Chopra has a strong, bold personality and exudes confidence in her every move. Despite the fact, the actress has had her fair share of bad experiences in romantic relationships. In a recent conversation, the actress' mother Madhu Chopra revealed that she 'cut ties' only with one man she dated in her life as he ‘deserved’ it.

During a recent conversation with Lehren Retro, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra said that the actress gets the ability to turn negatives into positives from her father. She remembered how the actress’ father would never entertain negativity and find comfort in music. The global diva’s mother revealed that similar to her father, PeeCee also retreats into her room, indulges in some activity, and comes out transformed.

Madhu Chopra underlined her husband's attitude on "staying away from people who dislike you" to avoid negative people in life. She mentioned that this is what PeeCee also pratices.

“She can handle all kinds of situations, but she also has an opposite side to her personality. If she dislikes someone… Cut, cut, cut. This only happens when the relationship is irreparable. It’s happened only once, where the relationship was irreparable, and he deserved it. But I haven’t seen this happen otherwise,” she further added while reflecting on the Bajirao Mastani diva's past relationship.

During the conversation, she was also asked how, as a mother, she stood by her daughter during ‘bad relationships.’ To this, Chopra admitted that every relationship is "for the better or the worse." She mentioned that the actress never showed that she was suffering. She shared her belief, stating that the actress was working 24/7 and had her father been around, she would have spoken to him about it.

Chopra revealed that the Quantico actress never talked to her about these things. Asked if she used to give Priyanka relationship advice about going out with the ‘wrong person’, Madhu retorted with a laugh, “Many times, just like my father used to say to me. Mujhe koi nahi uske liye jachta tha (I’d always think that she could do better).”

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy working on SS Rajamouli’s directorial alongside Mahesh Babu.