EXCLUSIVE: 'Probably they cross paths', Emraan Hashmi opens up about a potential crossover of Jim and Aatish

Emraan Hashmi is among the most loved actors in the Hindi Film Industry. He has been in movies across 3 decades and with every film, he is able to bring something new onto the table. Talking about something new, Emraan Hashmi is reaping praises for his new release Tiger 3 that co-stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his where he talked in length about Tiger 3, his character Aatish, a probable crossover with other villainous characters of the Spy Universe and much more.

Emraan Hashmi Spills Beans On A Probable Crossover With John Abraham's Character Jim

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Emraan Hashmi shared his thoughts on the possibility of his Tiger 3 character Aatish's crossover with other villainous characters of the Spy Universe. Emraan said, "We can't rule that out. I don't want to give away too much out of the film. But people are like, 'Ok. how does Aatish make his way or figure it in the Spy Universe?', probably with other villainous characters. There's always a pre-story. You can meet him in any point in time in his life between 25 and 50. So ya, probably they (Jim and Aatish or any other villain of the Spy Universe) cross paths. Probably they scheme and try to bring someone else down."

Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla interview featuring Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Shares Why Him And John Abraham Were Apprehensive To Play Villians

For those who don't know, Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham collaborated on a film together, just before their respective Spy Universe films Tiger 3 and Pathaan. Emraan shared that both him and John were apprehensive of doing roles with negative shades. The Jannat actor said, "There was excitement but there was also concern because John was like, 'I hope it is taken well by the audience.' because he might have played a negative lead or two before this (Pathaan) and I have also done that in my career but it is a very dicey line when you are playing the antagonist. When you are going on another path, you are just hoping that it turns out well. So that's the discussion that we had, 'Ok, God help us. We hope it turns out good for the both of us.'"

Luckily for Emraan and John, their bets paid off. Pathaan emerged as a humongous blockbuster and John got a lot of praise for the way he played Jim. Tiger 3 has also done good business so far and the character of Aatish is being loved by audiences all across. You can do yourself a favour by watching Tiger 3 at a theatre near you. You can watch Emraan Hashmi's full interview on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

