EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra says he did UT 69 as he needed 'closure'; reveals wife Shilpa Shetty's reaction

Raj Kundra is gearing up for the release of his film UT 69 which is based on his life inside the Arthur Road Jail where he was lodged in 2021. Ahead of its release, Kundra spoke about the film in a conversation with Pinkvilla. He revealed why he decided to do the movie and what was Shilpa Shetty's reaction to it. Read on.

Raj Kundra on UT 69 and Shilpa Shetty's reaction

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra spoke about why he decided to do UT 69 which is reportedly based on his time at Arthur Road Jail in 2021. He said that he talked about it with Shilpa Shetty, stating that she had gone through a lot on the outside. Raj said, "(Shilpa) said you know what, already the reputation has been destroyed Raj." He further revealed that he heard her side of the story and told her that he was feeling broken. "I'm broken, I'm lost and I need to find myself. I have literally hit an all-time low", he told Shilpa.

The businessman further said, "There's a pain and I wanna get rid of this pain and I need closure."

Check out the video!

In the same interview, UT 69's director Shahnawaz Ali revealed how the film materialized. He said that he met Raj after the latter came out of jail. The director was given a journal which he found interesting. Around that time, Raj was planning to publish it as a book, but Ali decided to make a film on it.

Raj Kundra said Shilpa Shetty threw 'flying chappal' at him

Earlier, at the film's trailer launch, Raj gave an interview to News18 and joked about how Shilpa reacted to his decision to do UT 69. He said, “I informed her that I had a script and was waiting for her response. As I turned away from her, a flying chappal came towards my face. I believe she initially found the idea somewhat risky."

UT 69 will be released theatrically on November 3, 2023.

