EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan shares Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra opted for different climaxes for Koi Mil Gaya

Rakesh Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta has completed 20 years of its release. The film was the highest grosser of 2003, domestically and it still manages to get a lot of love, 20 years in. It has infact re-released in select theatres and fans are enjoying the film thoroughly. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan, along with film trade expert Komal Nahta graced Pinkvilla for its prestigious Masterclass event. In the event hosted by Himesh Mankad, the trio shared a lot of anecdotes and trivia related to the celebrated film.

Rakesh Roshan Shares How Aditya Chopra And Yash Chopra Had Disagreements With One Another For The Ending Of Koi Mil Gaya

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass with Himesh Mankad, Rakesh Roshan shared how he had two different endings for Koi Mil Gaya and why he chose the one he did. He said, "One ending was that Jadoo goes away and his (Hrithik's character in Koi Mil Gaya) power goes away. That is whatever powers he had and he becomes the same character. I shot that and I was not very confident. I felt that people may not like it much that I am first making him a hero from zero and then making him a zero again. So then we shot the other ending also that he (Jadoo) has given him (Hrithik's character) the powers and gone, which he realizes later on. Then I showed the film to many filmmakers at that time. Some liked the first ending and some liked the other ending. Yash Chopra preferred the ending where the character loses his powers. When Adi (Aditya) Chopra saw the film, he had the conviction that the powers have come to him and that's how the ending should be. They were debating and I was listening to their debate in my editing room. Aditya being firm on the ending that he preferred, told his father Yash Chopra, 'Nahi papa, yeh end thik hai. Yahi bohot acha hai. Yahi kaamyaab hoga.' (No papa, this ending is alright. It's very good. It will succeed). So that way, many people, almost 70 percent people felt that the ending where the character gets the powers from Jadoo should be kept and then I kept that ending". Hrithik added, "Adi was right. I preferred this ending a lot more."

Rakesh Roshan Feels Filmmakers Don't Show Their Film Before Release To Anyone Because They Don't Have Confidence In Themselves

Rakesh Roshan added that back in the days, he never hid his film. He jokingly said that he is making no atom bomb but is making a film for the audience. He showed the film to 100, 200, 300 people before release, right until his last directorial, Kaabil. The ace director said that he gathered opinions from everyone and if 90 percent people found something wrong, he would immediately correct it. When Komal Nahta asked the director about why filmmakers don't show their film to anyone before release now, he was quick to respond that filmmakers of today don't have confidence in themselves.

Koi Mil Gaya Re-Released In Select Theatres Across India To Celebrate Its 20 Glorious Years

Koi Mil Gaya was re-released in theatres on the 4th of August, 2023 to celebrate its 20 glorious years. The film got a lot of love and praise all over again, from the audiences. You can watch Koi Mil Gaya in theatres till Thursday the 10th of August and you can watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass interaction on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

