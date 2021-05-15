EXCLUSIVE: Ramesh Taurani shares an update on Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas; Read Deets

The film was earlier supposed to roll by mid-May, but now there is a change in plan because of the ongoing lockdown.

Even before the film has rolled, there is a lot of buzz around Sriram Raghavan’s next titled Merry Christmas that features and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Reportedly inspired by a short story, this Ramesh Taurani production is going to be a fast-paced film, which will keep the audience on the edge of their seat all through the narrative. This movie was earlier supposed to roll in mid-May, however with the ongoing lockdown because of the second wave of Covid-19 there is a change in the plan.

Confirming the same, Taurani exclusively told Pinkvilla, “We are looking at June. Now the planning will happen, only after the lockdown is over. We don’t have a date as yet because everything right now is shut. We can’t even shoot anywhere else as 90 percent of India is in a state of lockdown. But in the near future, maybe in a week or two we will decide on the future plan of action.” The film is expected to roll in Mumbai, and will then move to Pune and Goa.

Meanwhile, in the Hindi space, Sethupathi will next be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web show with Raashi Khanna, and also in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar’s with Vikrant Massey. While he has finished shooting for the latter, the South superstar is expected to start filming for Raj and DK’s show soon. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Boot, Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled female superhero film and Manish Sharma’s Tiger 3 in the pipeline.

