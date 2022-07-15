EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor’s reaction to Shamshera: He was happy I was working with Karan

Ranbir Kapoor is all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Shamshera. The Karan Malhotra directorial will mark Ranbir’s return to the big screen after four years and he is leaving no stone unturned to promote his period action drama. To note Ranbir will be seen playing the titular role in the movie which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir got candid about how Rishi Kapoor reacted to Shamshera and the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor stated that he was happy.

Ranbir asserted that though Rishi Kapoor was not much aware of the film, he was happy that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was working with Karan Malhotra and Sanjay Dutt. “H had not seen anything. I hadn't even shown my look to him which is unfortunate but he was very happy you know he was very happy I was working with Karan Malhotra with Sanju sir in a film like this. So he was very happy for me,” Ranbir was quoted as saying.

Talking about Shamshera, the movie will feature a face off between Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt and fans are quite excited about it. In fact, Ranbir even underwent a massive transformation for the film. Besides, Ranbir will also be seen romancing his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time onscreen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The much awaited fantasy drama will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead and will be releasing on September 9, 2022. Apart from these, Ranbir is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor.

