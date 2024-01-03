EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji manifests a film with Shah Rukh Khan; Recalls 'romancing SRK' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In the fan segment of Pinkvilla's Masterclass featuring Rani Mukerji, the actress opened up about a possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and also recalled romancing him in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Jan 03, 2024   |  06:33 PM IST  |  5.5K
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji manifested a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in the fan segment of Pinkvilla's flagship interview (Credit: Dharma Movies)
Key Highlight
  • Rani Mukerji answered 'tathastu' when asked about a possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan
  • Rani Mukerji's best memory about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is romancing SRK
  • Rani Mukerji describes SRK as 'love'

Rani Mukerji is among the most admired Indian actresses with a career spanning across four decades. She has been part of iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Veer Zaara and also clutter-breaking films like No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, Mardaani and most recently Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The prolific actress graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, where she talked about her film choices, roles taken up by actresses, a filmmaker's responsibility, working with Shah Rukh Khan and a lot more.

Rani Mukerji Manifests To Work With Shah Rukh Khan Again 

In the fan segment of Pinkvilla's flagship interview featuring Rani Mukerji, the actress was asked a host of questions by her fans and admirers. One of the questions was related to whether they could have Rani Mukerji collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again on a film in the future and the actress cryptically answered, 'tathastu', a term that is used to fulfill manifestations. The answer was followed by a huge roar by the admirers who can't get enough of the two.

Rani Mukerji Recalled That The Best Part About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Romancing Shah Rukh Khan

Rani Mukerji was then asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word and she answered, 'love', a term most people associate SRK with, not just for his onscreen persona but also offscreen persona. At the end of the conversation, the Ghulam actress was asked to share the best thing about working in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and she immediately said, 'romancing SRK', which was then followed by a fan-frenzy.

Watch the full fan segment of Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Rani Mukerji


Rani Mukerji Wants YRF's Spy Agents To Be Join The Mardaani Universe

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan last worked together in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and it is just about time that they re-unite on something interesting, now. In the Masterclass session, when a fan asked if she has plans of entering the celebrated YRF Spy Universe, she reiterated the interesting answer that she also gave on Koffee With Karan. She said, "YRF Spy Agents should join the Mardaani Universe". While Rani Mukerji said it on a lighter note, one may wonder if there actually is a possibility of Shivani Shivaji Roy joining hands with Spy Agents Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir.

You can watch the full Pinkvilla Interview featuring Rani Mukerji on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

