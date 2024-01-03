EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji manifests a film with Shah Rukh Khan; Recalls 'romancing SRK' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
In the fan segment of Pinkvilla's Masterclass featuring Rani Mukerji, the actress opened up about a possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and also recalled romancing him in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
-
Rani Mukerji answered 'tathastu' when asked about a possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan
-
Rani Mukerji's best memory about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is romancing SRK
-
Rani Mukerji describes SRK as 'love'
Rani Mukerji is among the most admired Indian actresses with a career spanning across four decades. She has been part of iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Veer Zaara and also clutter-breaking films like No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, Mardaani and most recently Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The prolific actress graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, where she talked about her film choices, roles taken up by actresses, a filmmaker's responsibility, working with Shah Rukh Khan and a lot more.
Rani Mukerji Manifests To Work With Shah Rukh Khan Again
In the fan segment of Pinkvilla's flagship interview featuring Rani Mukerji, the actress was asked a host of questions by her fans and admirers. One of the questions was related to whether they could have Rani Mukerji collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again on a film in the future and the actress cryptically answered, 'tathastu', a term that is used to fulfill manifestations. The answer was followed by a huge roar by the admirers who can't get enough of the two.
Rani Mukerji Recalled That The Best Part About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Romancing Shah Rukh Khan
Rani Mukerji was then asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word and she answered, 'love', a term most people associate SRK with, not just for his onscreen persona but also offscreen persona. At the end of the conversation, the Ghulam actress was asked to share the best thing about working in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and she immediately said, 'romancing SRK', which was then followed by a fan-frenzy.
Watch the full fan segment of Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji Wants YRF's Spy Agents To Be Join The Mardaani Universe
Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan last worked together in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and it is just about time that they re-unite on something interesting, now. In the Masterclass session, when a fan asked if she has plans of entering the celebrated YRF Spy Universe, she reiterated the interesting answer that she also gave on Koffee With Karan. She said, "YRF Spy Agents should join the Mardaani Universe". While Rani Mukerji said it on a lighter note, one may wonder if there actually is a possibility of Shivani Shivaji Roy joining hands with Spy Agents Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir.
You can watch the full Pinkvilla Interview featuring Rani Mukerji on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals Hum Tum is daughter Adira’s favorite movie for THIS cutesy reason
Star
Jeremy Renner
NET Worth: ~ 79.28 MN USD (RS 656 cr)
Jeremy Renner suffered a horrible accident on January 1, 2023, when he was crushed by his snowplow tractor while he was trying to save his nephew from being hurt. He suffered many bone fractures from the collision, including eight fractured ribs in fourteen locations, a knee, an eye socket, a collapsed lung, and a rib punctur...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more