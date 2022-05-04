EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja hasn’t opted out of Chiranjeevi’s Chiru 154, confirms Producer; To start filming in June

In March this year, it was reported that Megastar Chiranjeevi has started shooting for Chiru 154, which is being helmed by Bobby. The shoot apparently began in Hyderabad. Now, it is being speculated that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who was roped in for a pivotal role in the film, has stepped out of the project. However, when Pinkvilla got in touch with the movie’s producer Y Ravi Shankar he denied the rumours.

“Nothing like that, he is there (in the film). The shoot is going on and we have already filmed for 30 days. Ravi Teja will join in June. Shruti Haasan is the heroine,” clarifies the filmmaker. He further informs, “In that film, the antagonist is Bobby Simha, and a few others are there. He has (earlier) done Jigarthanda.” Reportedly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was approached for Chiru 154 earlier, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues.

Meanwhile, yesterday Chiranjeevi took off for a small vacation before he resumes shooting for his forthcoming projects. “First international travel since the pandemic! About to take off to USA & Europe for a brief holiday with Surekha after a long time. See you all soon,” the superstar actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also has Mohan Raja’s Godfather and Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar in the pipeline. Godfather will see an extended cameo from Salman Khan, and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the Wanted actor hasn’t charged a single penny for his appearance in this upcoming political action-thriller. Salman is doing the film for his love and respect for Chiranjeevi.

