EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan: ‘Vikram is dynamic, confident, and intelligent’

Following the success of his recently released spooky adventure, Bhoot Police, in an interview with Pinkvilla opened up about his upcoming projects and the idea of going more commercial in his approach. The actor is currently in the process of preparing for his character in the Vikram Vedha remake, which is a battle royal between him and .

While Saif plays a no-nonsense cop, Hrithik will be seen as a dreaded gangster in this Pushkar and Gayatri directorial. Interestingly, Saif played the role of a cop in the digital series, Sacred Games too. When asked to comment on the difference in his approach to the two characters, the actor explained, “I would say, Sartaj Singh was kind of a victim, who would be slapped around by almost everybody. His rise was from a slightly suicidal space to something else. He was a troubled and honest guy.”

He added, “Vikram on the other hand is a very tough, successful and intelligent IPS kind of a officer. He is much more dynamic, confident and strong. Also, Vikram does not have a turban.” The Reliance and T Series production goes on the floors next month in UAE with Hrithik Roshan. Saif is expected to join the team from the month of November in this marathon schedule.

After doing films in the slightly non-commercial space, Saif is the man in business tasting success in films like Baazaar, Tanhaji, Jaawaani Jaanemann and now, Bhoot Police. His line up going forward too looks promising with the likes of Vikram Vedha, Adipurush and Fire under his kitty. Opening up about shifting the gears, Saif said, “I have always loved acting, but at the same time, was pressured by it. I would be scared of failures and of how I will manage it. I enjoyed those films, but did it under a lot of stress. Kalakandi was fun, but on doing Chef, I felt that Raja Menon took it into a very different direction. It could have been much more commercial.”

He insists that in a phase of working with people who were not commercial, he realized that he can be a lot more commercial. “Some people can’t be commercial and some don’t want to be. But I thought I could be commercial and wanted to be so. I wanted to maximize things - like Tanhaji, Adipurush, Vikram Vedha, Bhoot Police are all commercial cinema. I want to do them now. I don’t want to do the other kind of films right now,” he signed off. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the exclusive video interview with Saif goes live soon.

