EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan & Arjun Kapoor to return as ghost hunters in Bhoot Police 2; Ramesh Taurani confirms

and Arjun Kapoor’s spooky adventure, Bhoot Police, also starring and Jacqueline Fernandez, recently premiered on the digital world. We have now learnt that producer Ramesh Taurani and his director, Pavan Kripalani are planning to spin Bhoot Police into a franchise with the two leads, Saif and Arjun, returning as ghost hunters.

“The template of Bhoot Police allows the makers to spin it into a franchise. While the makers had kept an open ending to hint at the possibility of a sequel, we hear that the team has already started early conversations on Bhoot Police 2. The idea is to continue the franchise bringing horror and humor together and making the ghost hunter face new challenges in different terrains of India,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further insists that the shrewd elements of two characters, backed with the elements of blind faith and exorcism, makes it an exciting preposition for the team to spin it into a franchise. Bhoot Police would mark the second franchise of Ramesh Taurani after Race. “It’s still some time for Bhoot Police 2 to take off. In-fact, there is a high possibility of Race 4 happening before the horror comedy, as the scripting of the action thriller is already going on in full swing,” the source added.

We reached out to producer, Ramesh Taurani, who confirmed the development saying, “Yes, we are definitely planning a sequel to Bhoot Police. The audience is enjoying the first part and I am looking forward to take it forward with the team.”

In Bhoot Police, Saif and Arjun as Vibhooti and Chiraunji have ‘fought’ their share of ghosts. However, a new case forces them to rethink their own abilities and beliefs. Saif’s upcoming films include the Om Raut directed Adipurush, and the Vikram Vedha remake with among others. on the other hand has a formidable line up too with Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and Ajay Bahl’s next in his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive updates!

