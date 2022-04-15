EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt says ‘heroism is missing in Bollywood’: There should be whistles, claps when hero walks

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most talented and loved actors in Bollywood. He never fails to impress his fans with his impeccable acting skills. His recent outing KGF: Chapter 2 is another example of his piece of art. The movie got released on April 14. Recently, Sanju Baba exclusively talked to Pinkvilla and pondered upon his thoughts on various subjects. The Khal Nayak actor also opened up on his definition of ‘heroism’.

While talking to us, Dutt said, “All I want to say is that the South film industry never forgot heroism. You know, the heroism always remained. I think that is important… I think we have forgotten it a little bit…A hero’s entry should be a mind-blowing entry. Woh chalta hai to dhool udni chahiye, seeti bajni chahiye…That is the hero, which was missing for so many years…Look at Janakbaazi, Khal Nayak, everything, there used to the introductions like that. It happens even now there (in the South film industry)... I feel this will happen here now.

He added, “No matter if it is the entry of a hero or villain, there should be whistles and clapping…Look at Amrish Ji and all the other actors from the past. They have done such great work. They were strong villains. A hero can’t be strong without a strong villain... Even in Hollywood films - be it action, thriller, or superhero - The villain is something else. Thanos has the power of finishing the world in a matter of minutes. If there is no Thanos, how can the avengers be heroes.”

Speaking about KGF: Chapter 2, apart from Sanjay Dutt, the movie also stars and Raveena Tandon. It is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF.

Watch Sanjay Dutt’s full interview here:

