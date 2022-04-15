EXCLUSIVE: 'Will fans see Sanjay Dutt vs Salman Khan in a movie?' Here’s how the KGF: Chapter 2 star reacts

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Even after so many years his charm and fandom have not fazed. Fans love him in the same way as they used to love him before. Well, the actor is all set to spread his magic on the silver screens yet again with KGF: Chapter 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a deadly avatar in this Yash starrer and the actor is on a promotional spree. He is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the movie and answered a lot of fan questions.

One of the fans wanted to know when will they get to see Salman Khan vs Sanjay Dutt in a movie? Another fan also asked when will Sanju play a deadly villain like Adheera in a film opposite the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor? To this, the PK actor replied, “Oh yeah! I mean agar aisa kuch aayega to bilkul karenge but salman mera bhai hai chota, uske sath maine saajan, chal mere bhai jaisi picturein ki hai…abhi uske sath villain banke…ab pata nahi…lekin kaam zaroor karunga. (If something like this comes up then definitely. But, Salman is my younger brother and I have done films like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai with him…To play a villain with him…I don’t know…but I will definitely work with him).

Meanwhile, talking about his character Sanjay informs that he was taken aback by the way his director had conceptualized the character of Adheera. “I have worked with 100s of directors and Prashanth comes in the top 10 list. He knows what he wants and I was amazed at the way he spoke about Adheera. I said a yes to it within a minute.” He describes Adheera as someone very “powerful” with an “amazing look”.

ALSO READ: INT: Sanjay Dutt on Heroism: Have grown up seeing macho guys like Amit Ji & Dharam Ji, but Bollywood is now…