EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt teams up with Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandiliyaa for family comedy; Rolls in 2024

After the success of Dream Girl in 2019, Raaj Shaandiliyaa is all gearing up for the release of his second directorial, Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana with Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa among others. As the trailer drops today, Pinkvilla has an exclusive information on Raaj Shaandilyaa’s upcoming production is a family comedy and will star Sanjay Dutt in lead.

Sanjay Dutt loved the humour in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next

“Raaj Shaandilyaa and his team of writers recently narrated a family comedy to Sanjay Dutt and the actor was blown away by the concept. It was an instant yes from him to do the film and the paperwork is now in progress,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is an out and out family comedy that will ride on a formidable ensemble cast. “Much like all Raaj films, this one too will have most of the acclaimed comic artists of Indian Cinema on board,” the source added.

The director of this comic caper has been kept under wraps for now. “The film will go on floors by end of 2023 / early 2024 depending on the shooting schedule of Sanjay Dutt. He is working out on his dates and is expected to allot 30 days to shoot for this yet untitled family comedy,” the source informed. Earlier in the year, Raaj had announced a slate of 7 films as a producer, and this yet untitled family comedy is over and above the films already announced.

The family comedy written and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa

“It’s written by Raaj, and will have ample of one-line comic punches at regular interval. It’s the writing that excited Sanjay Dutt the most and he is also excited to do an out and out comedy at this phase of his career when most of the roles offered to him are that of an antagonist,” the source concluded. Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films like Leo, Ismart Shankar 2, and Welcome 3 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

