EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan kept THESE special things from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke sets as memento; Read on

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film marked Sara and Vicky's first collaboration. During the promotion of the film, Sara revealed that the character of Soumya will always remain close to her. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actress kept some of the items from the sets as a memento with her.

Right from her debut film, Sara has been keeping things with her after she wraps up the shoot. Keeping the tradition alive, she chose to keep her blue saree and the mangalsutra that she wore in the film. A source revealed, "It's a tradition that Sara has been following. She has done this in her past films as well and this time, she kept Soumya’s mangalsutra and the blue saree. She is emotionally attached to all those things and gets reminiscent of the shoot days whenever she sees them."

Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky recently visited Mumbai's Siddivinayak Temple to seek blessings after the success of their film. The duo was all things happy to see the audience's reaction. Sara shared the picture with Vicky from the temple and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you for everything."

Right from day one, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been enjoying an unstoppable run at the box office. Sara and Vicky even visited theatres to experience the audience's reaction.

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak alongside Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Kapoor and Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan.

