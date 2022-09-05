EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan acquires remake and negative rights of Govinda & Raveena Tandon’s Dulhe Raja

Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, is on the verge of establishing itself as a studio that curates and creates content at regular intervals and their films don’t necessarily need to feature SRK in lead. Their recent productions include Darlings, Bob Biswas, Love Hostel, Badla, Class of 83 and many more. The latest buzz in the industry is that Shah Rukh Khan has acquired the negative and remake rights of the 1998 comic caper, Harmesh Malhotra directed Dulhe Raja, fronted by Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

“Very few know that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a big fan of the comedy genre and Dulhe Raja is one of those pop corn entertainers that he likes. When one of the associates suggested the idea of acquiring the blanket rights of Dulhe Raja, SRK was game on for the idea,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that a team will now decide on how to explore Dulhe Raja for today’s audience. “The satellite and digital rights also rest with SRK and his company that would now sell it to the partners and reap rich returns from renewal of licence,” the source added.

The deal on Dulhe Raja was locked long back. “In-fact, Farhad Samji, who is presently working with Salman Khan on Kabhi Bhai Kabhi Jaan, has been working on a draft of Dulhe Raja. He has been advised to make a fresh screenplay by retaining the world of the original and its work in progress at the moment,” the source informed. A call on remaking the film with a top actor of today’s time will be taken depending on the merits of the screenplay.

“If the screenplay is faithful adaptation and actors show keen interest, Red Chillies will be more than happy to remake the film. If not, they are content with the revenues that the film will generate from television and digital screenings,” the source shared. Talking of Dulhe Raja, the film is considered to be one of Govinda’s funniest films and rides on a formidable ensemble of Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Viju Khote and Mohnish Behl among others. The music of the film had become extremely popular back in the day.

