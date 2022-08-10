EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment to make Darlings in Tamil & Telugu

The Alia Bhatt fronted Darlings is among the most watched content on Netflix last week and has met with rave reviews from audience and critics. It’s produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, with Jasmeet K Reen as the director. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to make Darlings also starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma, in Tamil and Telugu.

Gaurav Verma, Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, confirmed the development saying, “We had the script of Darlings with us for a while now and through the journey of making it, we decided to make it in multiple languages. The film has a certain landscape which can be adapted very well in multiple languages. The process is on as we speak.” Opening up on the idea of tweaking the film as per local sensibilities, Gaurav adds, “The story remains the same, but we will localize it. Darlings was a story set in Mumbai, but now, we will create a different world for Tamil and Telugu. We localise the characters and their reactions.”

Darlings will mark the entry of Red Chillies Entertainment in the Tamil and Telugu market as a standalone banner. Is that a path they wish to walk on in the future? “If given an opportunity, it has been a path we want to walk on. Jawan will be released in multiple languages. To go to the Tamil and Telugu market is not something we will consolidate or have offices there, but it’s going to be on a script to script basis. Darlings has the potential, so we are taking it there,” he answers. The producer insists that it was a conscious decision to not sell the remake rights.

“A lot of people sell off the rights, but we want to participate in the process of taking this story to other languages. We have been associated with the script for 4 years now and we want it to grow in the right way. Of course, there will be language barriers, but we will make sure it’s done correctly,” he explains. Gaurav signs off on a happy note given all the love that has come his way for Darlings. “Very rarely do we come across a film which does well commercially and critically. We are all overwhelmed with the response. It’s good to be at the receiving end,” he concludes.

The casting and other aspects of Darlings for the Tamil and Telugu version will be locked soon. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

