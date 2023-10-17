EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar confirms his action directorial next and gives an update on Dulhania 3

October 16 marked 25 years of Karan Johar as his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji released on the date in 1998. He celebrated his journey by getting into an exclusive conversation with us at the Pinkvilla Masterclass. The filmmaker opened up about pulling off the casting coup for his directorial debut and the 6 film journey post that. After exploring the romantic and drama space through the last 25 years, Karan Johar is all set to direct an action film next.

Karan Johar confirms plans to direct an action film next

When asked if an action film is on cards, Karan replied, “When I announce something, I make it. To me, action is also the result of an emotion. Just fighting someone for no reason is a film that will go nowhere. Motivationally, action should come from a strong place of emotion. For me, action is a subset and emotion is in the front. If I can crack the narrative that emotion is in the front, the action will follow and then it’s the function of getting great talent on board. Pop-corn is great, but just making a pop-corn action entertainer isn’t something that would excite me.”

Karan also opened up about the franchise culture that has taken over the Indian Film Industry. While he confirmed the third part of Dulhania franchise spearheaded by Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, he wasn’t too keen on creating too many sequels. “I don’t know how to plan these things. We do want to make the third Dulhania film and I hope we will at some point. It’s a love story franchise, that actually doesn’t exist. It’s only us that made it. Humpty, Badri and now we are looking forward to making another Dulhania film,” he shared.

I am asked to make K3G 2 by a lot of people, says Karan Johar

The director was quick to add, “We are creating some franchises as we speak, which I don’t want to reveal at this point of time. I go by stories much more than franchises. I feel like many people make projects and those never result in good films. One should make a franchise only when it’s a good story. Not everything should be 2. Sometimes, I am given that advice for commercial reasons but many a time I wonder if is it fair to the audience. But the world does it, and it is successful. I have been asked so many times to make K3G 2 but the story ended where it had to. My faith is more in stories than franchises and numbers.”

Check out the full episode of Pinkvilla Masterclass, that’s loaded with all the anecdotes on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker also opened up about his 30-year equation with Shah Rukh Khan and a lot more.

