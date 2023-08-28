EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan to benefit by Holiday's in Delhi; All cinemas to be open except THESE FOUR

Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is all set to release in theatres on the 7th of September 2023. The film has incredible buzz surrounding it and it will only escalate closer to the release as the actor takes the onus to promote his film more aggressively. Jawan is set to have the widest release for a Hindi origin film in India and theatre bookings are happening in full flow. There was a slight scare last week when the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, approved the proposal from the Delhi Police of a public holiday from 8th to 10th September in Delhi, due to the G-20 Summit, making many fear that movie theatres may also be shut.

Jawan Will Enjoy A 4 Day Holiday Weekend In Delhi Thanks To The G-20 Summit. Every Theatre Apart from THESE 4 Theatres Will Showcase Jawan

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the public holiday from 8th to 10th of September will act as a boon for Jawan and not a curse. A source from the movie exhibition sector has confirmed that Jawan will be releasing across Delhi on 8th, 9th and 10th September in all theatres barring THESE four:-

1) PVR Chanakyapuri (3 Screens)

2) PVR Plaza (1 Screen)

3) PVR Rivoli (1 Screen)

4) INOX Odean (1 Screen)

Reportedly, only the theatres in Chanakyapuri and Connaught Place will remain closed due to the G-20 summit while other theatres are likely to remain open. With Janmashtami falling on the first day and G-20 Summit in Delhi taking care of the traditional weekend, Jawan will get 4 days to do a good chunk of its business. In all likelihood, only these four movie theatres will be inoperative while other theatres will be showcasing Jawan. Closer to the film's release, we shall know whether only these theatres will remain inoperative or other theatres will also have to feel the heat. An article on the same shall be done closer to the film's release but fans of Shah Rukh Khan who were worried of the Janmashtami weekend developments in Delhi can have a sigh of relief.

Watch The Jawan Prevue:

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

