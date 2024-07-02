EXCLUSIVE: Shankar on his next after Game Changer; 'It could be a period film, sci-fi or James Bond genre'

Director Shankar, who is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, has been actively promoting the movie. The master craftsman, known for his technically advanced films, shared exclusive details about his potential future projects in an interview with Pinkvilla.

During a Q&A session with the audience, Shankar was asked what kind of revolution he plans to bring about in the forthcoming decade for Indian films. In response, he said, "There are a lot of ideas. I have 2-3 ideas: one is a historical film, and the other is like a James Bond film—not exactly James Bond, but I'm using the term for categorization. Also, there's a science fiction idea, similar to 2012."

Shankar gives deets about some of his plans for future projects

Talking more about his upcoming ventures, director Shankar further added, “These are all my plans, definitely these are all high budgets. Not because I want to do it on big budgets but because all the scripts demand such a budget and a lot of VFX.”

“So definitely those films will bring the technology that it demands. I will go through all the new technology that it requires and I will use that,” the director concluded.

Director Shankar’s upcoming releases

Director S Shankar is currently set to release his much-awaited movie Indian 2 aka Hindustani 2. The film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is a sequel to the 1996 cult classic called Indian, a vigilante action thriller.

The movie revolves around a veteran freedom fighter who moonlights under the mantle of "Indian" to vanquish anyone who is corrupt. With the character returning to the big screen, there is also a third installment planned, which is likely to be released in 2025.

The upcoming film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in key roles. The film is set for a worldwide release on July 12, 2024.

Moreover, the director is also shooting for his next release called Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The movie which still has a 10-15 days shoot pending is also likely to release this year itself.

