  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shibasish Sarkar on Akshay Kumar’s entry in cop universe with Sooryavanshi: It’ll be a celebration

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, has opened up on Sooryavanshi and stated that it will be a true celebration for his fans.
38407 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 06:11 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Shibasish Sarkar on Akshay Kumar’s entry in cop universe with Sooryavanshi: It’ll be a celebration
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Akshay Kumar’s fans are in for a massive treat as the makers of Sooryavanshi have finally announced the release date of the cop drama. The much awaited Rohit Shetty directorial is releasing on April 30 this year and fans are quite ecstatic about witnessing the Khiladi Kumar entering Rohit’s cop universe and will join Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. While it is a month left for the release of Sooryavanshi, the movie’s producer Shibasish Sarkar got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and got candid about Akshay joining the cop universe with Sooryavanshi.

Shibasish was all praises for Akshay and hailed him has a versatile actor. He also pinned high hopes Sooryavanshi and stated that it will be a celebration for the audience. “For Sooryavanshi, I can promise that it will be a celebration for his fans, it will be a celebration for the audience. It is not like any other another normal film. People will love to celebrate with the entry of Sooryavanshi now in this cop universe that much I can promise you with whatever we have seen. When it comes on the big screen for the audience I can assure you that it will be a moment of days and months of celebration for the fans,” he was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Sooryavanshi will star Akshay’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty and will also star Katrina Kaif in the lead. Interestingly, the cop drama will also have a cameo by Ajay and Ranveer who will be seen reprising their respective roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao in the movie.

Also Read: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar keeps his promise, confirms April 30 cinema release on Rohit Shetty's birthday

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Sooryavanshi team begin to book single screens, emails sent off to exhibitors CONFIRMING April 2 release
EXCLUSIVE: Sooryavanshi to release in single screens and non-multiplex chains on April 2
EXCLUSIVE: Sooryavanshi team gets into negotiation with cinema halls for better theatrical release terms
EXCLUSIVE: No clash between Radhe, Sooryavanshi or other big films possible: Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi
EXCLUSIVE: Not Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Vijay starrer Master to be the first film to release in theatres
EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to join Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's cop universe?
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Flop

Anonymous 7 hours ago

rohit shetty khatron ke khiladi season 11 summer 2 participating 2021 BS Gautham Akshay Kumar Priyanka Chopra Arjun Kapoor

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Flop