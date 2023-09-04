EXCLUSIVE: Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor join Akshay Kumar and Team in Welcome To The Jungle

Over the last month, Pinkvilla has been the first to give several updates on the third part of Welcome franchise titled Welcome To The Jungle. The film is touted to be one of the biggest comedies of present times with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta coming on board the film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the cast is just getting bigger by the day. According to sources close to the development, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor are the newest additions to the cast of Welcome 3.

Golmaal Gang comes on board Welcome 3

“Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor have over the years acted in several comedy films, their most iconic being the Golmaal Franchise. Before teaming up for Golmaal 5, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor are set to reunite on Welcome To The Jungle. They have a terrific role in the film and much like the Golmaal Franchise, this one too has an interesting dynamic for the two actors,” revealed a source close to the development.

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. It’s produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and the filmmaker is in talks with a top studio to come on board. “Welcome 3 is the first of the 3 Firoz Nadiadwala franchises to go on floors. Welcome will be followed by Hera Pheri 3 and then finally Awara Pagal Deewana 2. Firoz and Akshay are all ready to take the audiences on a laughter marathon by reviving their 3 cult franchises,” the source added.

Firoz Nadiadwala puts together a huge star-cast for Welcome 3

Welcome 3 is a one-of-a-kind jungle adventure and the team of this comic caper is going all out to bring in one of the biggest star-cast ever. While 13 prominent actors are already on board the film, many more from the comic space are expected to join the gang in the time to come. The casting is underway at the moment as the film is all set to go on floors soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

