EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her acting career: 'I’ve become greedier'

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, the two talented actresses of contemporary Hindi cinema are set to share the screen in the upcoming comedy-drama, Double XL. The movie, which is Satramm Ramani, depicts the coming-of-age story of two plus-sized women, named Saira Khanna and Rajshree Trivedi. Sonakshi is appearing in the role of Saira in the movie, while Huma is appearing as Rajshree. Double XL marks the first onscreen collaboration of the actresses, who are making a comeback to the big screen after a short gap.

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi opened up about their film and many other things. When she was asked what are the aspects that changed for her while selecting scripts post-pandemic period, Sonakshi had a very interesting reply. The talented actress stated that she has become greedier, in terms of choosing films and characters. “Honestly for me, nothing. I am instinctive, I have always been. If there is a film that I feel like I would like to watch on the big screen, I will do that film,” said the actress.

“I’m just functioning from my heart, basically. Like, I have to like it or not like it at the time that I hear it. That is how I’ve always chosen my films. And I feel now also the only shift maybe is that I’ve just become greedier in terms of the roles that I want to do. They have to be challenging me in some particular way or something very very different from what I’ve done before. So, that is the thought process, but still instinctive only,” concluded Sonakshi Sinha.

