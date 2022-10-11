EXCLUSIVE: Shikhar Dhawan to feature in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL

Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian cricketer and one of the most celebrated sports personalities. He plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and Delhi in first-class cricket. In a recent match against the Chennai Super Kings on 25th April 2022, Dhawan accomplished 2 big milestones as played his 200th match of the Tata IPL. He achieved the 6000 run milestone becoming the 2nd player to do so after Virat Kohli. Now, much to a surprise, Shikhar will be making a special appearance in Double XL, which features Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead.

Sonakshi and Huma's Double XL is making news for all the right reasons. It explores the journey of two plus-size women — Rajshree Trivedi (Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society’s beauty standards. Talking about his role, Shikhar said: “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

About Double XL

The film is directed by Satramm Ramani. Apart from Sonakshi and Huma, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Double XL is all set to hit the cinema screens on November 04, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. Double XL is presented by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Reclining Seats Cinema.

Double XL and Phone Bhoot's clash

Meanwhile, Double XL will be clashing with Katrina Kaif’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot on November 4, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

